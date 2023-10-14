When are HDFC Bank Q2 results due? Sunday or Monday, October 16, 2023?
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: The financial results of HDFC Bank will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 15th or16th, 2023?
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Amid speculations about the kind of results HDFC Bank would be presenting after its amalgamation with HDFC Ltd, Dalal Street was in confusion about whether the Q2 results 2023 would be declared on Sunday or Monday, as the board of directors meeting is scheduled to happen from October 15 to 16, 2023.