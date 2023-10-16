HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank’s net profit in Q2FY24 may rise, but analysts expect the creation of excess liquidity could affect the net interest margin.
HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 on Monday, 16 October, 2023. This will be the first quarterly financial result of HDFC Bank after it was merged with mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) effective July 1. The bank is expected to see a rise in Q2FY24 net profit but the creation of excess liquidity could affect the net interest margin. Stay tuned to our HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
16 Oct 2023, 07:48:22 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live: Net profit seen at ₹6,045 cr; NII may rise 8.6%
HDFC Bank’s net interest income in Q2FY24 is estimated at ₹27,874 crore, up 8.6% YoY and down 3.6% QoQ. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to be at 4.1%, down 5 bps sequentially and up 9 bps YoY. The bank is likely to post a net profit of ₹6,045 crore in the September quarter.
16 Oct 2023, 07:42:00 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live: HDFC Bank to announce Q2 results today
