HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5.3% to ₹16,821 crore, NII up 10% YoY; Asset quality worsens

Nikita Prasad
Published19 Oct 2024, 02:42 PM IST
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rose 5.3 per cent in September quarter. In Picture: A view of the entrance to HDFC Bank in Chandni Chowk, Delhi /MADHU KAPPARATH
HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rose 5.3 per cent in September quarter. In Picture: A view of the entrance to HDFC Bank in Chandni Chowk, Delhi /MADHU KAPPARATH

HDFC Bank Q2 Results: HDFC Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Saturday, October 19, reporting a rise of 5.3 per cent to 16,821 crore compared to 15, 976 crore in the corresponding period last year.

HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid, during the second quarter of current fiscal rose 10 per cent to 30,114 crore, compared to  27,385 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of India's largest private lender by market value increased to 85,500 crore during the quarter under review compared to 78,406 crore in the same period last year.

The interest income came in at 74,017 crore during the September quarter compared to 67,698 crore in the same period a year ago.

As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed slight deterioration with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rising to 1.36 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.34 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the bank logged a growth of 6 per cent in net profit to 17,826 crore as against 16,811 crore in Q2FY24.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 02:42 PM IST
