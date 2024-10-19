HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5.3% to ₹16,821 crore, NII up 10% YoY; Asset quality worsens

HDFC Bank Q2 Results: HDFC Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Saturday, October 19, reporting a rise of 5.3 per cent to ₹16,821 crore compared to ₹15, 976 crore in the corresponding period last year.

HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid, during the second quarter of current fiscal rose 10 per cent to ₹30,114 crore, compared to ₹ 27,385 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of India's largest private lender by market value increased to ₹85,500 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹78,406 crore in the same period last year.

The interest income came in at ₹74,017 crore during the September quarter compared to ₹67,698 crore in the same period a year ago.

As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed slight deterioration with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rising to 1.36 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.34 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.