HDFC Bank Q2 Results Preview: Margin contraction seen after merger; here’s what to expect
In its quarterly business update, HDFC Bank reported a robust 57.7% growth in its gross advances at ₹23.54 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023, rising from ₹14.93 lakh crore last year.
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, will announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 on Sunday, October 15. This will be the first quarterly financial result of HDFC Bank after it was merged with mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) effective July 1.