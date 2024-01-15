HDFC Bank Q3 preview: Expect double-digit growth in net profit; high cost of funds to impact NIM
HDFC Bank will announce its December quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 16. Analysts expect overall healthy numbers for the quarter, but net interest margins could be impacted by the high cost of funds.
