India's leading private banker, HDFC Bank is set to announce its December 2022 quarterly earnings on Saturday. The bank has recorded around 20% growth each in advances and deposits for Q3FY23 year-on-year. The bank's loan book remains strong. In Q3FY23, net interest income is seen to record double-digit growth, while gross NPL is expected to be stable. The bank's near-term focus is factored to be around the merger with HDFC.

