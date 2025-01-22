HDFC Bank Q3 result: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday, January 22, reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹16,735.50 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹16,372.54 crore.

The banking heavyweight's total standalone income for the quarter under review stood at ₹87,460.44 crore, up 7 per cent YoY against ₹81,719.65 crore.

HDFC Bank Q2 result key highlights Let's take a look at five key highlights of HDFC Bank's Q3 earnings:

1. Revenue and profit: The bank said its net revenue rose 6.3 per cent to ₹42,110 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹39,610 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review grew by 2 per cent.

2. Rise in NPA: According to the exchange filing, the bank's gross NPA for the quarter stood at ₹36,018.58 crore, up 16.15 per cent YoY from ₹31,011.67 crore in Q3FY4. The percentage of gross NPAs to gross advances grew to 1.42 per cent from 1.26 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.