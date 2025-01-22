HDFC Bank Q3 result: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday, January 22, reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹16,735.50 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹16,372.54 crore.
The banking heavyweight's total standalone income for the quarter under review stood at ₹87,460.44 crore, up 7 per cent YoY against ₹81,719.65 crore.
Let's take a look at five key highlights of HDFC Bank's Q3 earnings:
1. Revenue and profit: The bank said its net revenue rose 6.3 per cent to ₹42,110 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹39,610 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review grew by 2 per cent.
2. Rise in NPA: According to the exchange filing, the bank's gross NPA for the quarter stood at ₹36,018.58 crore, up 16.15 per cent YoY from ₹31,011.67 crore in Q3FY4. The percentage of gross NPAs to gross advances grew to 1.42 per cent from 1.26 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
Net NPA during the quarter jumped by 51.2 per cent YoY to ₹11,587.54 crore against ₹7,664.10 crore in the same quarter last year. The percentage of net NPAs to net advances rose to 0.46 per cent from 0.31 per cent year over year.
More to come…
