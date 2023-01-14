HDFC Bank Q3 results 2023: Net profit jumps 18.5%, NII up 24.6%2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:11 PM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 results 2023: Beating the street estimates, HDFC Bank Ltd has reported strong rise in net profit and net interest income on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The private lender reported a net profit of ₹12,259.50 crore in Q3FY23 against Q3FY22 net profit of ₹10,342.20 crore, logging around 18.50 per cent YoY rise in recently ended December 2022 quarter.