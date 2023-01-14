HDFC Bank Q3 results 2023: Net profit jumps 18.5%, NII up 24.6%

The four components of other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were fees & commissions of ₹6,052.6 crore ( ₹5,075.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of ₹1,074.1 crore ( ₹949.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), net trading and mark to market income of ₹261.4 crore ( ₹1,046.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year) and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of ₹1,111.8 crore ( ₹1,112.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year). Other income, excluding net trading and mark to market income, grew by 15.4 per cent over the quarter ended December 31, 2021.