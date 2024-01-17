HDFC Bank Q3 results: From HDB Financial IPO to distribution network - 5 important things to know from management call
HDFC Bank’s CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan noted that the bank has time till September 2025 to list HDB Financial Services, the non-bank finance subsidiary of the private lender. Vaidyanathan said preparatory work on the IPO will begin shortly.
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a net profit growth of 33% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹16,372 crore in the third quarter of FY24. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY24 rose 24% YoY to ₹28,470 crore.
