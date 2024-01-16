LIVE UPDATES

HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank share price muted ahead of Q3 earnings today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank is expected to report overall healthy earnings for the quarter ended December 2023. The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) could see the pressure of the high cost of funds.