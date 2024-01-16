 HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank share price muted ahead of Q3 earnings today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank share price muted ahead of Q3 earnings today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank is expected to report overall healthy earnings for the quarter ended December 2023. The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) could see the pressure of the high cost of funds.

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: The financial services major is likely to report a 32.5% YoY rise in net profit while net interest income (NII) can rise 26.8% YoY in Q3FY24. Premium
HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: The financial services major is likely to report a 32.5% YoY rise in net profit while net interest income (NII) can rise 26.8% YoY in Q3FY24.

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 16. HDFC Bank is expected to report overall healthy earnings for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2023. However, the net interest margins (NIMs) could see the pressure of the high cost of funds. The bank’s NIMs are likely to be range-bound between 3.4% and 3.6% due to the high cost of funds. Analysts expect the private lender to report a 32.5% YoY rise in net profit while net interest income (NII) can rise 26.8% YoY in Q3FY24. Gross NPL ratio during the third quarter of FY24 is likely to remain stable. Stay tuned to our HDFC Bank Q3 results live blog for the latest updates:

16 Jan 2024, 09:28:47 AM IST

HDFC Bank Q3 Results Live: HDFC Bank to announce Q3 results today

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 16. HDFC Bank is expected to report overall healthy earnings for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2023. 

