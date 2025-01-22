HDFC Bank Q3 results: The largest private lender in India announced a net profit rise of 2% YoY to ₹ 16,735.5 crore in the Oct to Dec quarter results. Shares jumped after the news of the results on Wednesday's market session.

HDFC Bank Q3 results: The largest private bank in India, HDFC Bank Limited, announced its October to December quarter results on Wednesday, January 22. The institutional lender announced a 2.2 per cent rise in net profit to ₹16,735.5 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹16,372 crore in the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and paid — rose 7.68 per cent to ₹76,006.88 crore compared to ₹70,582.61 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Along with the core income for HDFC Bank, the total expenses for the October to December quarter also rose 7.55 per cent to ₹62,460.04 crore on a year-on-year basis when compared to ₹58,072.35 crore a year ago.

HDFC Bank NPAs Non-performing assets (NPAs) are loans that have stopped generating income for the bank, which can be if the borrower fails to pay the interest or principal for a period of 90 days or more.

HDFC's Gross NPA increased to 1.42 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 1.26 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The Net NPA on loans also increased to 0.46 per cent, compared year-on-year with 0.31 per cent in the previous financial year.

HDFC Segmental Revenue According to the company's exchange filing, the bank's retail banking segment revenues gained 11.11 per cent to ₹71,973.92 crore in the third-quarter, compared to ₹64,774.11 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year.

However, the Q3 results data also showed that the bank's wholesale banking revenues dipped 4 per cent to ₹47,683 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹49,743.78 crore a year ago.

The Treasury operation revenues also increased 5.2 per cent in the October to December quarter to ₹15,428.73 crore, compared to ₹14,664.82 crore in the same period the previous fiscal, according to the result filing.

HDFC Bank share price HDFC Bank shares are trading 1.43% higher at ₹1,665.25 in Wednesday's trading session as of 2:54 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹1,641.75 at the previous market close. The lender's shares gained after the company announced the third-quarter results on January 22.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,880 on December 9, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,363.45 on February 14, 2024, according to BSE data.

HDFC Bank shares have given investors nearly 15 per cent returns in the last one year period, and over 33 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has dropped a little over 7 per cent year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

