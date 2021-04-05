HDFC Bank Q4 advances grow 14% to 11,320 billion

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a Q4 update, private lender HDFC Bank announced that the bank's advances aggregated to approximately ₹11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over ₹9,937 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 4.6% over ₹10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020.

The Bank’s deposits grew around 16.3% at approximately ₹13,350 billion as of March 31, 2021 as compared to ₹11,475 billion year-on-year (YoY) and a growth of around 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

HDFC Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 46% as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 42.2% as of March 31, 2020 and 43% as of December 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹75.03 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC).