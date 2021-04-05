HDFC Bank Q4 advances grow 14% to 11,320 billion

HDFC Bank Q4 advances grow 14% to ₹11,320 billion1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
- As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, the bank's domestic retail loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 7.5% YoY and around 5% QoQ.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a Q4 update, private lender HDFC Bank announced that the bank's advances aggregated to approximately ₹11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over ₹9,937 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 4.6% over ₹10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020.
In a Q4 update, private lender HDFC Bank announced that the bank's advances aggregated to approximately ₹11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over ₹9,937 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 4.6% over ₹10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020.
As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, domestic retail loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 7.5% over March 31, 2020 and around 5.0% over December 31, 2020; domestic wholesale loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 21.0% over March 31, 2020 and around 4.5% over December 31, 2020, the bank said.
As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, domestic retail loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 7.5% over March 31, 2020 and around 5.0% over December 31, 2020; domestic wholesale loans as of March 31, 2021 grew by around 21.0% over March 31, 2020 and around 4.5% over December 31, 2020, the bank said.
The Bank’s deposits grew around 16.3% at approximately ₹13,350 billion as of March 31, 2021 as compared to ₹11,475 billion year-on-year (YoY) and a growth of around 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
HDFC Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 46% as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 42.2% as of March 31, 2020 and 43% as of December 31, 2020.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹75.03 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC).
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.