HDFC Bank Q4 net profit jumps 18% but falls short of estimates

Mumbai: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.17% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in net profit for the three months to March owing to a rise in net interest income (NII) and other income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 12.60% YoY to ₹17,120.15 crore for the quarter ended March. Non-interest income rose 25.88% to ₹7,593.91 crore.

Provisions rose 24.02% during the quarter to ₹4,693.70 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loan rose to 1.32% compared to 1.26% a year ago and 0.81% in the quarter ended December.

Net NPAs rose to 0.40% from 0.36% in the same quarter last year and 0.09% in the previous quarter.

Total advances during the June quarter grew 14% YoY to ₹11.33 trillion and deposits rose 16.34% year-on-year to ₹13.35 crore.