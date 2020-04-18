HDFC Bank Q4 net jumps 17.7% to 6,928 cr; provisions rise in wake of Covid-19

Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 17.7% rise in standalone net profit in the quarter ending 31 March, 2020. The net profit for the fourth quarter was ₹6,928 crore as against ₹5,885 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in its stock exchange filing.

The lender's provisions rose to ₹3,784.5 crore as against ₹3,043.6 crore in the previous quarter and ₹1,889 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank reported 15.4% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹7,280.22 cr, up from ₹6,300.81 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total income in Q4FY20 rose to ₹38,287 crore, from ₹33,260.48 crore a year ago.

HDFC Bank said it has made additional provisions of ₹1,550 crore due to Covid-19 impact.

The bank said it will not make any further dividend payouts from profit pertaining to 2019-20, as per RBI directives announced on Friday.

The central bank had debarred lenders from dividend payouts so that they can conserve capital in an environment of heightened uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Accordingly, the board of directors of HDFC Bank, at their meeting held on Saturday, did not propose any final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020, it added.

On Friday, the bank's stock on BSE closed 4% higher at ₹915.

S&P has affirmed its stable rating on HDFC Bank to reflect the lender's strong business franchise besides its better funding and liquidity profile than industry peers.

"The bank's capitalisation is comfortable in our view, supported by strong earnings and regular capital raising to fund above-average growth. The bank's asset quality remains among the best in Indian banking industry due to its better risk management and portfolio diversity," said S&P.

Overall, it said, HDFC Bank's individual creditworthiness is significantly stronger than the average of Indian banking sector, reflected in its SACP of bbb-plus.

Share Via