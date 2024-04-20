Hello User
HDFC Bank Q4 Earnings Live Updates: India's biggest private lender to post earnings today,

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:56 AM IST
Shivangini

HDFC Bank Q4FY24 Results: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, is scheduled to post its Q4 results with a decent growth in net profit led by treasury income, on April 20.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: India's biggest private lender to post earnings on April 20

HDFC Bank Q4FY24 Results: Indian private sector bank, HDFC Bank is gearing up to post its fourth quarter of Financial Year 2024 on April 20. Analysts expect the banking sector to report relatively soft earnings during the January - March 2024 quarter characterised by net interest margin (NIM) pressure, steady loan growth but softer deposit growth, and cost pressures with the impending impact of wage hikes and pension provision for a few. In its previous quarter, the private sector bank posted a 33 per cent jump in its net profit at 16,372 crore in Q3 of FY24, as compared to 12,259 crore a year ago.

20 Apr 2024, 10:56 AM IST HDFC Bank Q4FY24 Earnings: Net profit likely to jump 30%, NII growth seen at 24% YoY with stable NIM

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, is expected to report strong Q4 results with a decent growth in net profit led by treasury income.

20 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM IST HDFC Bank Share Price:  The private sector bank closed at ₹1531.30

HDFC Bank Q4FY24 Earnings: The stocks of private sector lender closed in green up 2.46 per cent at 1531.30 on April 19 (Friday).

20 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST HDFC Bank Q4FY24 Earnings: Analysts expect net profit to jump 30%, NII growth seen at 24% YoY

HDFC Bank Q4FY24 Earnings: HDFC Bank is likely to post a net profit of 15,663 crore in Q4FY24, a growth of 30% from 12.047.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per average estimates of five brokerages. The lender’s treasury income for the March 2024 quarter is expected to be at 1,000 crore.

