Many analysts had welcomed the proposed merger. “This merger will create a financial behemoth, which is still expected to grow at 20%+ rates and may create better profitability with cost synergies. This is also good news for customers with consolidation of services under one entity. RBI has been tightening up the regulatory framework for NBFCs and therefore the pros of keeping bank and NBFCs as separate entities were diminishing. It looks like an excellent move benefiting all stakeholders which was also quite successfully kept under wraps till the actual announcement," said Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner at TIW Capital Group. (With Agency Inputs)

