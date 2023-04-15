HDFC Bank records 20% rise in Q4 PAT to ₹12,047.5 cr, NII jumps 24%2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- In the Q4 of FY23, HDFC Bank showed strong growth in terms of deposits and advances. It posted double-digit growth in bottomline and top-line front. Asset quality further improved, and provisions witnessed a sharp decline.
Leading private sector lender, HDFC Bank posted 19.8% growth year-on-year in net profit to ₹12,047.5 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). Net interest income (NII) jumped by 23.7% to f 23,351.8 crore in the quarter under review. The bank showed healthy growth in deposits and credit, while provisions dropped steeply in Q4. Also, the bank's asset quality continued to be stable.
