HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1FY22 despite second wave

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank Ltd , India's second-largest private sector lender, seems to have weathered well the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the initial numbers released, the bank saw a 14% year-on-year growth in its loan book in the three months ended June. On a sequential basis, the loan book grew 1.3%. Total loan book stood at Rs11.47 lakh crore as on 30 June.

The first quarter saw the bank increase its loan market share marginally to 10.58% of total lending business compared to 10.34% in the March quarter.

HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 13.2% year-on-year and 0.8% sequentially to Rs13,46,000 crore at the end of June. Its current & savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 45% compared to 46% in the previous quarter.

During the quarter ended June, the bank purchased loans worth Rs5,489 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. It had made similar purchases of Rs7,503 crore in the March quarter.

India's banking industry saw a credit growth of 5.9% in May compared with 5.7% in April. Total non-food credit contracted ₹86,000 crore between 9 April and 4 June, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India. To be sure, outstanding non-food credit shrank to a greater extent last year amid the first wave of the pandemic. Between 10 April and 5 June 2020, this had declined 1.13% or by ₹1.16 trillion. Bankers and economists have been saying that though the human cost has been substantial in the second wave, the economic impact has been better contained due to localised lockdowns.

