HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1FY22 despite second wave

India's banking industry saw a credit growth of 5.9% in May compared with 5.7% in April. Total non-food credit contracted ₹86,000 crore between 9 April and 4 June, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India. To be sure, outstanding non-food credit shrank to a greater extent last year amid the first wave of the pandemic. Between 10 April and 5 June 2020, this had declined 1.13% or by ₹1.16 trillion. Bankers and economists have been saying that though the human cost has been substantial in the second wave, the economic impact has been better contained due to localised lockdowns.