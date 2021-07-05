Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1FY22 despite second wave

HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1FY22 despite second wave

Premium
According to the initial numbers released, the bank saw a 14% year-on-year growth in its loan book in the three months ended June.
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • During the quarter ended June, the bank purchased loans worth Rs5,489 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. It had made similar purchases of Rs7,503 crore in the March quarter

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender, seems to have weathered well the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the initial numbers released, the bank saw a 14% year-on-year growth in its loan book in the three months ended June. On a sequential basis, the loan book grew 1.3%. Total loan book stood at Rs11.47 lakh crore as on 30 June.

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender, seems to have weathered well the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the initial numbers released, the bank saw a 14% year-on-year growth in its loan book in the three months ended June. On a sequential basis, the loan book grew 1.3%. Total loan book stood at Rs11.47 lakh crore as on 30 June.

The first quarter saw the bank increase its loan market share marginally to 10.58% of total lending business compared to 10.34% in the March quarter.

The first quarter saw the bank increase its loan market share marginally to 10.58% of total lending business compared to 10.34% in the March quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 13.2% year-on-year and 0.8% sequentially to Rs13,46,000 crore at the end of June. Its current & savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 45% compared to 46% in the previous quarter.

During the quarter ended June, the bank purchased loans worth Rs5,489 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. It had made similar purchases of Rs7,503 crore in the March quarter.

India's banking industry saw a credit growth of 5.9% in May compared with 5.7% in April. Total non-food credit contracted 86,000 crore between 9 April and 4 June, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India. To be sure, outstanding non-food credit shrank to a greater extent last year amid the first wave of the pandemic. Between 10 April and 5 June 2020, this had declined 1.13% or by 1.16 trillion. Bankers and economists have been saying that though the human cost has been substantial in the second wave, the economic impact has been better contained due to localised lockdowns.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

By widening educational gaps, pandemic threatens income mobility

Premium

RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

Premium

RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

Premium

These risky stocks have rallied the most in the last six months

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!