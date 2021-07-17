HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 16%, board approves dividend of 6.50

"The impact of COVID-19, including changes in customer behaviour and pandemic fears, as well as restrictions on business and individual activities, has led to significant volatility in global and Indian financial markets and a significant decrease in global and local economic activities. The disruptions following the outbreak, have led to a decrease in loan originations, the sale of third party products, the use of credit and debit cards by customers and the efficiency in collection efforts. This may lead to a continued rise in the number of customer defaults and consequently an increase in provisions there against," the private lender stated.