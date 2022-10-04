HDFC Bank's loans and advances grow over 23% in Q2; shares surge

The bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to ₹7,595 billion as of September 30, 2022, a growth of around 15% over ₹6,582 billion year-on-year (YoY) and a growth of more than 3% from ₹7,346 billion as of June 30, 2022. The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 45% as of September 30, 2022, as compared to 46.8% as of September 30, 2021 and 45.8% as of June 30, 2022.