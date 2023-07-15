The banks will account for the largest portion of earnings in the upcoming week because financial services still make up over 40% of the benchmark index. There are some good tech companies in the large, mid, and small-cap groups that will report earnings next week. IT (information technology) faces a great deal of uncertainty. The IT sector has already suffered damage from relentless selling pressure, and some analyst predict further suffering.

Here is the list of companies set to announce their Q1 results on stock exchanges from July 17-21:

17 July

HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, CRISIL, Central Bank of India, The Tinplate Co. of India, Choice International, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Onward Technologies, Tarapur Transformers.

July 18

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance,CIE Automotive India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, HeidelbergCement India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Bharat Bijlee, Aurum Proptech, Polycab India, L&T Technology Services, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, JSW Ispat Special Products, Sheetal Cool Products.

July 19

L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Hatsun Agro Products, Finolex Industries, Can Fin Homes, Century Textiles and Industries, Alok Industries, Mastek, Jubilant Pharmova, Newgen Software Technologies, Good Luck India, Premier Explosives, KCP Sugar Ind Corp, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Tata Communications, Tata Coffee, Shemaroo Entertainment, TRF.

July 20

Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Havells India, MphasiS, Dalmia Bharat, Persistent Systems, COFORGE LIMITED, ICICI Securities, 360 ONE WAM, CSB Bank, HMT, DB Corp, Shalby, NELCO, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Goa Carbon, United Spirits, Union Bank of India, Tanla Platforms, Zensar Technologies, South Indian Bank, Tokyo Plast International.

July 21

JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, Ashok Leyland, CreditAccess Grameen, Atul, Glenmark Life Sciences, Dodla Dairy, GNA Axles, Kabra Extrusion Technik, PNB Gilts, 20 Microns, Ponni Sugars (Erode), DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED, UltraTech Cement, Tejas Networks, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rajratan Global Wire, Wendt (India).

A moderation in inflationary pressures may lead to margin improvement of ~80 bps YoY mainly in FMCG, auto, and healthcare. "Overall, while earnings are lush, stress in top lines could be daunting, particularly given that both exports and consumption demand are moderating. Our conviction leans towards margin-sensitive sectors—FMCG, domestic autos, cement, telecom and internet," Nuvama's Prateek Parekh said.

