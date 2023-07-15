HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, LTI Mindtree, others Q1 results to watch out in next week from July 17-21; check list here1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Banks will dominate upcoming earnings reports, but there are also tech companies reporting. IT sector faces uncertainty due to selling pressure.
The banks will account for the largest portion of earnings in the upcoming week because financial services still make up over 40% of the benchmark index. There are some good tech companies in the large, mid, and small-cap groups that will report earnings next week. IT (information technology) faces a great deal of uncertainty. The IT sector has already suffered damage from relentless selling pressure, and some analyst predict further suffering.
