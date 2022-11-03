HDFC declared Q2 results, PAT rises 20%

For Q2FY23, HDFC Ltd. reported a 20% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 8,123 crore. The net profit for the half-year ended that concluded on September 30, 2022, was Rs. 10,004 crore as opposed to Rs. 8,576 crore for the same period the year before.

