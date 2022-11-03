Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  HDFC declared Q2 results, PAT rises 20%

HDFC declared Q2 results, PAT rises 20%

1 min read . 02:17 PM ISTLivemint
HDFC results

  • For Q2FY23, HDFC Ltd. reported a 20% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 8,123 crore.

For Q2FY23, HDFC Ltd. reported a 20% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 8,123 crore. The net profit for the half-year ended that concluded on September 30, 2022, was Rs. 10,004 crore as opposed to Rs. 8,576 crore for the same period the year before.

For Q2FY23, HDFC Ltd. reported a 20% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 8,123 crore. The net profit for the half-year ended that concluded on September 30, 2022, was Rs. 10,004 crore as opposed to Rs. 8,576 crore for the same period the year before.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP