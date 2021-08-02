Mumbai: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited on Monday reported a 1.69% YoY fall in standalone net profit at ₹3,000.67 crore in the quarter ended June as compared to ₹3051.52 crore in year ago quarter. The mortgage lender had posted a net profit of ₹3179.83 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit was higher than ₹2605.10 crore according to a Bloomberg poll of 10 analysts.

The housing finance company said its net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at ₹4,147 crore compared to ₹3,392 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 22%. On a quarterly-on-quarter(Q-o-Q) basis, it increased 2% from ₹4,064.8 crore in March 2021 quarter. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 3.7%.

As per regulatory norms, gross non-performing loans as on June 30, 2021 stood at ₹11,120 crore. This is equivalent to 2.24% of the loan portfolio. Provisions for the June quarter stood at ₹13,189 crore. The provisions carried as a percentage of the Exposure at Default (EAD) is equivalent to 2.64%.

The assets under management rose 8.08% to ₹5.74 trillion for the June 2021 quarter against ₹5.31 trillion in the same quarter previous year. Individual loans comprised 78% of the Assets Under Management (AUM).

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, individual loan disbursements grew 181% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment and high end properties. There was a preference for ready to move in properties compared to under construction properties" the company said.

"The demand for home loans continues to remain strong and disbursements have picked up with the unlocking of respective locations. While disbursements during April and May of the current financial year were somewhat impacted, business has reverted to normalised trends in the months of June and July. July 2021 disbursements were the highest ever in a non-quarter end month" it added.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax stood at ₹5,311 crore as compared to ₹4,059 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 31%. Profit before tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 stood at ₹3,905 crore compared to ₹3,607 crore in the previous year.

Shares of HDFC rose 0.88% to close at ₹2,462.30 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.69% to close at 52,950.63.

