HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 14.94% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : HDFC Life Insurance Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a topline growth of 15.12% and a profit increase of 14.94% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, there was a 4.25% decline in revenue but a 16.36% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q but decreased by 35.17% Y-o-Y.

Operating income saw a 10.94% increase q-o-q and a 19.39% increase Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹2.25, marking a 28.89% increase Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life Insurance Company delivered returns of 2.76% in the last week, 3.84% in the last 6 months, and -1.34% YTD.

The market cap for HDFC Life Insurance Company currently stands at ₹137243.2 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹710.6 & ₹511.4 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts rated it as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 14 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27015.9 28215.61 -4.25% 23467.37 +15.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 869.18 847 +2.62% 1340.7 -35.17% Total Operating Expense 26516.73 27765.66 -4.5% 23049.26 +15.04% Operating Income 499.17 449.95 +10.94% 418.11 +19.39% Net Income Before Taxes 499.17 449.96 +10.94% 418.09 +19.39% Net Income 478.97 411.64 +16.36% 416.72 +14.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.25 1.93 +16.58% 1.74 +28.89%