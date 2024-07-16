HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 14.94% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : HDFC Life Insurance Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a topline growth of 15.12% and a profit increase of 14.94% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, there was a 4.25% decline in revenue but a 16.36% increase in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q but decreased by 35.17% Y-o-Y.
Operating income saw a 10.94% increase q-o-q and a 19.39% increase Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹2.25, marking a 28.89% increase Y-o-Y.
HDFC Life Insurance Company delivered returns of 2.76% in the last week, 3.84% in the last 6 months, and -1.34% YTD.
The market cap for HDFC Life Insurance Company currently stands at ₹137243.2 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹710.6 & ₹511.4 respectively.
As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts rated it as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 14 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27015.9
|28215.61
|-4.25%
|23467.37
|+15.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|869.18
|847
|+2.62%
|1340.7
|-35.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|26516.73
|27765.66
|-4.5%
|23049.26
|+15.04%
|Operating Income
|499.17
|449.95
|+10.94%
|418.11
|+19.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|499.17
|449.96
|+10.94%
|418.09
|+19.39%
|Net Income
|478.97
|411.64
|+16.36%
|416.72
|+14.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.25
|1.93
|+16.58%
|1.74
|+28.89%