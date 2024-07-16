Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 14.94% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 14.94% YOY

Livemint

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.12% YoY & profit increased by 14.94% YoY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : HDFC Life Insurance Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a topline growth of 15.12% and a profit increase of 14.94% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, there was a 4.25% decline in revenue but a 16.36% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q but decreased by 35.17% Y-o-Y.

Operating income saw a 10.94% increase q-o-q and a 19.39% increase Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 2.25, marking a 28.89% increase Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life Insurance Company delivered returns of 2.76% in the last week, 3.84% in the last 6 months, and -1.34% YTD.

The market cap for HDFC Life Insurance Company currently stands at 137243.2 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 710.6 & 511.4 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts rated it as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 14 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27015.928215.61-4.25%23467.37+15.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total869.18847+2.62%1340.7-35.17%
Total Operating Expense26516.7327765.66-4.5%23049.26+15.04%
Operating Income499.17449.95+10.94%418.11+19.39%
Net Income Before Taxes499.17449.96+10.94%418.09+19.39%
Net Income478.97411.64+16.36%416.72+14.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.251.93+16.58%1.74+28.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹478.97Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹27015.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.