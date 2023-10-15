HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.95% YOY
HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 14.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.87% and the profit decreased by 9.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 46.07% q-o-q & decreased by 47.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 18.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.1% Y-o-Y.
HDFC Life Insurance Company has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, 17.45% return in the last 6 months, and 10.31% YTD return.
Currently, the HDFC Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹134270.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹690.85 & ₹457.8 respectively.
As of 15 Oct, 2023, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23263.35
|23467.37
|-0.87%
|23155.12
|+0.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|723.06
|1340.7
|-46.07%
|1383.59
|-47.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|22837.34
|23069.14
|-1%
|22795.72
|+0.18%
|Operating Income
|426.01
|398.23
|+6.98%
|359.4
|+18.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|332.19
|418.09
|-20.55%
|330.54
|+0.5%
|Net Income
|378.2
|416.72
|-9.24%
|329.02
|+14.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.72
|1.74
|-1.2%
|1.58
|+9.1%
