HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.95% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 14.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.87% and the profit decreased by 9.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 46.07% q-o-q & decreased by 47.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 18.53% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.1% Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life Insurance Company has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, 17.45% return in the last 6 months, and 10.31% YTD return.

Currently, the HDFC Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹134270.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹690.85 & ₹457.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Oct, 2023, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23263.35 23467.37 -0.87% 23155.12 +0.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 723.06 1340.7 -46.07% 1383.59 -47.74% Total Operating Expense 22837.34 23069.14 -1% 22795.72 +0.18% Operating Income 426.01 398.23 +6.98% 359.4 +18.53% Net Income Before Taxes 332.19 418.09 -20.55% 330.54 +0.5% Net Income 378.2 416.72 -9.24% 329.02 +14.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.72 1.74 -1.2% 1.58 +9.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹378.2Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹23263.35Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!