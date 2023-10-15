Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.95% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.95% YOY

Livemint

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0.47% YoY & profit increased by 14.95% YoY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 Results

HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 14.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.87% and the profit decreased by 9.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 46.07% q-o-q & decreased by 47.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 18.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.1% Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life Insurance Company has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, 17.45% return in the last 6 months, and 10.31% YTD return.

Currently, the HDFC Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 134270.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 690.85 & 457.8 respectively.

As of 15 Oct, 2023, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23263.3523467.37-0.87%23155.12+0.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total723.061340.7-46.07%1383.59-47.74%
Total Operating Expense22837.3423069.14-1%22795.72+0.18%
Operating Income426.01398.23+6.98%359.4+18.53%
Net Income Before Taxes332.19418.09-20.55%330.54+0.5%
Net Income378.2416.72-9.24%329.02+14.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.721.74-1.2%1.58+9.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹378.2Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23263.35Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.