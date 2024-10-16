HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.07% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in topline growth. The company's revenue surged by 22.87% year-over-year, while profit saw a commendable rise of 15.07%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a modest growth of 5.8%, while profit faced a decline of 9.14%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.4% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 11.32% year-over-year. The company's operating income was down by 11.76% compared to the previous quarter, but exhibited a robust increase of 32.6% year-over-year.
HDFC Life's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.01, marking an increase of 16.63% year-over-year. The financial performance reflects the company's ability to grow amidst varying market conditions.
In the stock market, HDFC Life Insurance Company has demonstrated a 0.58% return over the past week, an impressive 18.14% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 10.45%. Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹153,683.8 crore with a 52-week high of ₹761.2 and a low of ₹511.4.
As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of the 31 analysts covering HDFC Life Insurance, the consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, with 15 analysts supporting this rating. Only 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, while 4 have given Hold ratings and 11 have provided Buy ratings, reflecting strong market confidence in the company's performance.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28583.3
|27015.9
|+5.8%
|23263.35
|+22.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|804.89
|869.18
|-7.4%
|723.06
|+11.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|28142.84
|26516.73
|+6.13%
|22931.19
|+22.73%
|Operating Income
|440.46
|499.17
|-11.76%
|332.16
|+32.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|440.46
|499.17
|-11.76%
|332.19
|+32.59%
|Net Income
|435.18
|478.97
|-9.14%
|378.2
|+15.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.01
|2.25
|-10.59%
|1.72
|+16.63%
