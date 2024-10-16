HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.07% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.87% YoY & profit increased by 15.07% YoY.

Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live
HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in topline growth. The company's revenue surged by 22.87% year-over-year, while profit saw a commendable rise of 15.07%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a modest growth of 5.8%, while profit faced a decline of 9.14%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.4% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 11.32% year-over-year. The company's operating income was down by 11.76% compared to the previous quarter, but exhibited a robust increase of 32.6% year-over-year.

HDFC Life's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.01, marking an increase of 16.63% year-over-year. The financial performance reflects the company's ability to grow amidst varying market conditions.

In the stock market, HDFC Life Insurance Company has demonstrated a 0.58% return over the past week, an impressive 18.14% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 10.45%. Currently, the company holds a market cap of 153,683.8 crore with a 52-week high of 761.2 and a low of 511.4.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of the 31 analysts covering HDFC Life Insurance, the consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, with 15 analysts supporting this rating. Only 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, while 4 have given Hold ratings and 11 have provided Buy ratings, reflecting strong market confidence in the company's performance.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28583.327015.9+5.8%23263.35+22.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total804.89869.18-7.4%723.06+11.32%
Total Operating Expense28142.8426516.73+6.13%22931.19+22.73%
Operating Income440.46499.17-11.76%332.16+32.6%
Net Income Before Taxes440.46499.17-11.76%332.19+32.59%
Net Income435.18478.97-9.14%378.2+15.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.012.25-10.59%1.72+16.63%
FAQs
₹435.18Cr
₹28583.3Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.07% YOY

