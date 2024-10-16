HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.07% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in topline growth. The company's revenue surged by 22.87% year-over-year, while profit saw a commendable rise of 15.07%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a modest growth of 5.8%, while profit faced a decline of 9.14%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.4% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 11.32% year-over-year. The company's operating income was down by 11.76% compared to the previous quarter, but exhibited a robust increase of 32.6% year-over-year.

HDFC Life's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.01, marking an increase of 16.63% year-over-year. The financial performance reflects the company's ability to grow amidst varying market conditions.

In the stock market, HDFC Life Insurance Company has demonstrated a 0.58% return over the past week, an impressive 18.14% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 10.45%. Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹153,683.8 crore with a 52-week high of ₹761.2 and a low of ₹511.4.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of the 31 analysts covering HDFC Life Insurance, the consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, with 15 analysts supporting this rating. Only 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, while 4 have given Hold ratings and 11 have provided Buy ratings, reflecting strong market confidence in the company's performance.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28583.3 27015.9 +5.8% 23263.35 +22.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 804.89 869.18 -7.4% 723.06 +11.32% Total Operating Expense 28142.84 26516.73 +6.13% 22931.19 +22.73% Operating Income 440.46 499.17 -11.76% 332.16 +32.6% Net Income Before Taxes 440.46 499.17 -11.76% 332.19 +32.59% Net Income 435.18 478.97 -9.14% 378.2 +15.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.01 2.25 -10.59% 1.72 +16.63%