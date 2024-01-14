HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.34% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 37.5% & the profit increased by 16.34% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.19% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 94.17% q-o-q & increased by 3.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.24% q-o-q & increased by 31.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life Insurance Company has delivered -0.61% return in the last 1 week, -5.38% return in the last 6 months, and -0.42% YTD return.

Currently, HDFC Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹138467.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹710.6 & ₹457.8 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27029.15 23263.35 +16.19% 19657.1 +37.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1403.99 723.06 +94.17% 1356.22 +3.52% Total Operating Expense 26727.72 22837.34 +17.04% 19427.89 +37.57% Operating Income 301.43 426.01 -29.24% 229.21 +31.51% Net Income Before Taxes 369.44 332.19 +11.21% 315.28 +17.18% Net Income 367.54 378.2 -2.82% 315.91 +16.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.52 1.72 -11.56% 1.48 +3.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹367.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹27029.15Cr

