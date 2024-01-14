HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.34% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 37.5% & the profit increased by 16.34% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.19% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 94.17% q-o-q & increased by 3.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 29.24% q-o-q & increased by 31.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.
HDFC Life Insurance Company has delivered -0.61% return in the last 1 week, -5.38% return in the last 6 months, and -0.42% YTD return.
Currently, HDFC Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹138467.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹710.6 & ₹457.8 respectively.
As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27029.15
|23263.35
|+16.19%
|19657.1
|+37.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1403.99
|723.06
|+94.17%
|1356.22
|+3.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|26727.72
|22837.34
|+17.04%
|19427.89
|+37.57%
|Operating Income
|301.43
|426.01
|-29.24%
|229.21
|+31.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|369.44
|332.19
|+11.21%
|315.28
|+17.18%
|Net Income
|367.54
|378.2
|-2.82%
|315.91
|+16.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.52
|1.72
|-11.56%
|1.48
|+3.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹367.54Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹27029.15Cr
