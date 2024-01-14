Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.34% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.34% YOY

Livemint

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 37.5% YoY & profit increased by 16.34% YoY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 37.5% & the profit increased by 16.34% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.19% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 94.17% q-o-q & increased by 3.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.24% q-o-q & increased by 31.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life Insurance Company has delivered -0.61% return in the last 1 week, -5.38% return in the last 6 months, and -0.42% YTD return.

Currently, HDFC Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 138467.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 710.6 & 457.8 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27029.1523263.35+16.19%19657.1+37.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1403.99723.06+94.17%1356.22+3.52%
Total Operating Expense26727.7222837.34+17.04%19427.89+37.57%
Operating Income301.43426.01-29.24%229.21+31.51%
Net Income Before Taxes369.44332.19+11.21%315.28+17.18%
Net Income367.54378.2-2.82%315.91+16.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.521.72-11.56%1.48+3.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹367.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹27029.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.