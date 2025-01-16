HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025: HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 Results

HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a profit increase of 14.63% year-over-year, amounting to ₹421.31 crore. However, the company's topline faced a significant decline of 35.66% compared to the previous year, with revenue reported at ₹17389.85 crore. When compared to the prior quarter, revenue declined by 39.16% while profit experienced a slight decrease of 3.19%.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 43.41% quarter-over-quarter but a decrease of 17.78% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses reflects the company's ongoing efforts to manage its operational costs amidst changing revenue figures.

The operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 2.7% quarter-over-quarter and 22.45% year-over-year. This indicates that despite the overall revenue drop, the company is generating better operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹2.19, marking an impressive increase of 44.08% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, showcasing the company's capacity to enhance shareholder value.

HDFC Life Insurance Company has faced a challenging market, delivering -3.85% return in the last week, -8.13% return over the last six months, and -3.7% year-to-date return.

As of 16 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹127887.5 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹761.2 and a low of ₹511.4. This range indicates the volatility the stock has experienced over the past year.

In terms of analyst recommendations, out of 32 analysts monitoring the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 12 have recommended a Buy, and 14 analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jan, 2025, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting investor optimism despite the recent challenges.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17389.85 28583.3 -39.16% 27029.15 -35.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1154.31 804.89 +43.41% 1403.99 -17.78% Total Operating Expense 16937.48 28142.84 -39.82% 26659.72 -36.47% Operating Income 452.37 440.46 +2.7% 369.43 +22.45% Net Income Before Taxes 452.37 440.46 +2.7% 369.44 +22.45% Net Income 421.31 435.18 -3.19% 367.54 +14.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.19 2.01 +8.96% 1.52 +44.08%