HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 14.63% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:
HDFC Life Insurance Company Q3 Results
HDFC Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a profit increase of 14.63% year-over-year, amounting to ₹421.31 crore. However, the company's topline faced a significant decline of 35.66% compared to the previous year, with revenue reported at ₹17389.85 crore. When compared to the prior quarter, revenue declined by 39.16% while profit experienced a slight decrease of 3.19%.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 43.41% quarter-over-quarter but a decrease of 17.78% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses reflects the company's ongoing efforts to manage its operational costs amidst changing revenue figures.
The operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 2.7% quarter-over-quarter and 22.45% year-over-year. This indicates that despite the overall revenue drop, the company is generating better operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹2.19, marking an impressive increase of 44.08% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, showcasing the company's capacity to enhance shareholder value.
HDFC Life Insurance Company has faced a challenging market, delivering -3.85% return in the last week, -8.13% return over the last six months, and -3.7% year-to-date return.
As of 16 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹127887.5 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹761.2 and a low of ₹511.4. This range indicates the volatility the stock has experienced over the past year.
In terms of analyst recommendations, out of 32 analysts monitoring the company, 1 has issued a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 12 have recommended a Buy, and 14 analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 Jan, 2025, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting investor optimism despite the recent challenges.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17389.85
|28583.3
|-39.16%
|27029.15
|-35.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1154.31
|804.89
|+43.41%
|1403.99
|-17.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|16937.48
|28142.84
|-39.82%
|26659.72
|-36.47%
|Operating Income
|452.37
|440.46
|+2.7%
|369.43
|+22.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|452.37
|440.46
|+2.7%
|369.44
|+22.45%
|Net Income
|421.31
|435.18
|-3.19%
|367.54
|+14.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.19
|2.01
|+8.96%
|1.52
|+44.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹421.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹17389.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.