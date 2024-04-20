HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.73% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.81% YoY & profit increased by 13.73% YoY

HDFC Life Insurance Company announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 27.81% year-over-year growth in revenue and a 13.73% year-over-year rise in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HDFC Life Insurance Company witnessed a 4.39% growth in revenue and a 12% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 39.67% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 59.27% year-on-year.

The operating income for the company saw a positive trend, increasing by 21.8% quarter-on-quarter and 64.59% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹1.93, marking a 17.01% year-on-year increase.

Despite recent negative returns, with -4.46% in the last week, -5.22% in the last 6 months, and -6.35% year-to-date, analysts remain bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Currently, HDFC Life Insurance Company holds a market capitalization of ₹130239.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹710.6 & ₹511.4 respectively.

Out of 30 analysts covering the company as of 20 Apr, 2024, 4 analysts have a Hold rating, 14 analysts recommend buying, and 12 analysts suggest a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Apr, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for HDFC Life Insurance Company.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28215.61 27029.15 +4.39% 22076.4 +27.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 847 1403.99 -39.67% 2079.68 -59.27% Total Operating Expense 27765.66 26659.72 +4.15% 21803.02 +27.35% Operating Income 449.95 369.43 +21.8% 273.38 +64.59% Net Income Before Taxes 449.96 369.44 +21.8% 273.38 +64.59% Net Income 411.64 367.54 +12% 361.96 +13.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.93 1.52 +26.52% 1.65 +17.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹411.64Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹28215.61Cr

