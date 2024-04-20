Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.73% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.73% YOY

Livemint

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.81% YoY & profit increased by 13.73% YoY

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

HDFC Life Insurance Company announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 27.81% year-over-year growth in revenue and a 13.73% year-over-year rise in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HDFC Life Insurance Company witnessed a 4.39% growth in revenue and a 12% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 39.67% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 59.27% year-on-year.

The operating income for the company saw a positive trend, increasing by 21.8% quarter-on-quarter and 64.59% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at 1.93, marking a 17.01% year-on-year increase.

Despite recent negative returns, with -4.46% in the last week, -5.22% in the last 6 months, and -6.35% year-to-date, analysts remain bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Currently, HDFC Life Insurance Company holds a market capitalization of 130239.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 710.6 & 511.4 respectively.

Out of 30 analysts covering the company as of 20 Apr, 2024, 4 analysts have a Hold rating, 14 analysts recommend buying, and 12 analysts suggest a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Apr, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for HDFC Life Insurance Company.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28215.6127029.15+4.39%22076.4+27.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8471403.99-39.67%2079.68-59.27%
Total Operating Expense27765.6626659.72+4.15%21803.02+27.35%
Operating Income449.95369.43+21.8%273.38+64.59%
Net Income Before Taxes449.96369.44+21.8%273.38+64.59%
Net Income411.64367.54+12%361.96+13.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.931.52+26.52%1.65+17.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹411.64Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹28215.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.