HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.73% YOY

HDFC Life Insurance Company announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 27.81% year-over-year growth in revenue and a 13.73% year-over-year rise in profit.
In comparison to the previous quarter, HDFC Life Insurance Company witnessed a 4.39% growth in revenue and a 12% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 39.67% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 59.27% year-on-year.
The operating income for the company saw a positive trend, increasing by 21.8% quarter-on-quarter and 64.59% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹1.93, marking a 17.01% year-on-year increase.
Despite recent negative returns, with -4.46% in the last week, -5.22% in the last 6 months, and -6.35% year-to-date, analysts remain bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company.
Currently, HDFC Life Insurance Company holds a market capitalization of ₹130239.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹710.6 & ₹511.4 respectively.
Out of 30 analysts covering the company as of 20 Apr, 2024, 4 analysts have a Hold rating, 14 analysts recommend buying, and 12 analysts suggest a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Apr, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for HDFC Life Insurance Company.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28215.61
|27029.15
|+4.39%
|22076.4
|+27.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|847
|1403.99
|-39.67%
|2079.68
|-59.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|27765.66
|26659.72
|+4.15%
|21803.02
|+27.35%
|Operating Income
|449.95
|369.43
|+21.8%
|273.38
|+64.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|449.96
|369.44
|+21.8%
|273.38
|+64.59%
|Net Income
|411.64
|367.54
|+12%
|361.96
|+13.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.93
|1.52
|+26.52%
|1.65
|+17.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹411.64Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹28215.61Cr
