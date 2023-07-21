comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Life Insurance Q1 Results: Net profit rises 15% to 415 crore, net income premium up 17%
HDFC Life Insurance on July 21 reported a net profit of 415 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24, up by 15 percent from 361 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The net premium income of the insurer came in at 11,479 crore, up 16.5 percent from 9,847 crore in the year-ago quarter.

 

 

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST
