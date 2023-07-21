HDFC Life Insurance on July 21 reported a net profit of ₹415 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24, up by 15 percent from ₹361 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
The net premium income of the insurer came in at ₹11,479 crore, up 16.5 percent from ₹9,847 crore in the year-ago quarter.
THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED
