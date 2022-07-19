HDFC Life Q1 net profit rises 21%; shares fall2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 02:32 PM IST
- Shares of HDFC Life were trading over a per cent lower at ₹536 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
HDFC Life Insurance Company witnessed 21% growth in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 2022 at ₹365 crore as compared to ₹302 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of HDFC Life were trading over a per cent lower at ₹536 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.