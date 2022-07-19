HDFC Life Q1 net profit rises 21%; shares fall

Commenting on the Q1 FY23 performance, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life said “We continue to maintain a consistent growth trajectory, growing by 22% in terms of APE in Q1 FY23. This has enabled us to maintain our market leadership as a ‘Top 3 life insurer’ across individual and group business. Our product mix remains balanced, with non-par savings at 35%, participating products at 30%, ULIPs at 25%, individual protection at 5% and annuity at 6%, based on individual APE."