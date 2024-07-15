HDFC Life Q1 Results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹477.65 crore; Net premium income rises 8.9% to ₹12,509.62 crore

HDFC Life Insurance reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for their April to June quarter at 477.65 crore on Monday, July 15. The company's net premium income (NPI) rose 8.9 per cent to 12,509.62 crore in Q1FY2025.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published15 Jul 2024, 06:53 PM IST
HDFC Life Q1 Results: Net profit rises 15%, Net Premium Income (NPI) increases 8.9% for April-June quarter FY2025.
HDFC Life Q1 Results: Net profit rises 15%, Net Premium Income (NPI) increases 8.9% for April-June quarter FY2025. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

HDFC Life Q1 Results: HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for their April to June quarter at 477.65 crore on Monday, July 15, as compared to 415.34 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The life insurance company's net premium income (NPI) rose 8.9 per cent to 12,509.62 crore in Q1FY2025, compared to 11,479.82 crore in Q1FY2024.

Also Read | DMart share price gains 4% after Avenue Supermarts post in line Q1 results.

“We have started the year on a strong note, achieving 31% YoY growth in individual APE, which implies a two-year CAGR of 21%. This robust growth is driven by a comprehensive performance across all metrics," said Vibha Padalkar, the managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life Insurance.

The private insurer's market share rose 0.7 per cent to 17.1 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2025, as compared to 16.4 per cent in the same quarter the previous year.

HDFC Life's shares closed 0.35 per cent higher at 637.85 after Monday's trading session, as compared to 635.60 on Friday. 

Also Read | IREDA share price hits lifetime high after Q1 results 2024. More steam left?

HDFC Life's total assets under management (AUM) have increased 22 per cent to more than 3.1 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of FY2025 when compared with 2.5 lakh crore in Q1FY2024.

“The profitability remains healthy with average RoE2 and RoEV3 of 15.1% and 18.6%, respectively, in the last five years (FY2019-2023). The company’s solvency profile, supported by healthy internal accruals, remained comfortable at 1.90 times as on December 31, 2023, compared to the regulatory requirement of 1.50 times,” according to an ICRA ratings report dated April 15, 2024.

Also Read | HCL Tech share: Experts give ’buy’ tag after Q1 results 2024. Should you buy?

The ICRA report also said that if the promoter company HDFC Bank gets a rating downgrade or the life insurer becomes less strategically important for the promoter, it can impact the ratings of HDFC Life Insurance. Additionally, a decline in HDFC Life's solvency ratio below the level of 1.70 times on a sustained basis would be a negative factor for the insurer. 

The company plans to focus more on the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities exposure in the upcoming quarters, according to the analyst presentation.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 06:53 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHDFC Life Q1 Results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹477.65 crore; Net premium income rises 8.9% to ₹12,509.62 crore

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue