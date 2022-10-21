HDFC Life Q2: Profit rises 19% to 326 cr

HDFC Life Q2: Profit rises 19% to ₹326 cr1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- The net premium income for the quarter rose to nearly 15 per cent to ₹1,3110.91 cr
HDFC Life Insurance Co on Friday reported 19 per cent rise in net profit to ₹326.24 crore for the September quarter. The company had reported a net profit of ₹274.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
HDFC Life Insurance Co on Friday reported 19 per cent rise in net profit to ₹326.24 crore for the September quarter. The company had reported a net profit of ₹274.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The net premium income for the quarter rose to nearly 15 per cent to ₹1,3110.91 cr from ₹11443.96 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The net premium income for the quarter rose to nearly 15 per cent to ₹1,3110.91 cr from ₹11443.96 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
HDFC Life Insurance solvency ratio stood at 210 per cent, compared with 183 per cent a quarter ago.
“We have grown in line with the industry and faster than listed peers this quarter, which also led to market share improvement from 14.6% in Q1 to 15.0% in Q2 on a pre-merger basis," said Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO.
The company's new business premium down 7 per cent YoY at ₹6,147 cr as compared to ₹6,596 cr in the corresponding quarter, while the value of new business is up 10.3 per cent YoY at ₹748 cr as compared to ₹678 cr.
The company said its annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 11 percent, for the first half of the fiscal.
New business margin for H1 was 27.6 percent, up from 26.4 percent in H1 FY22, on a pre-merger basis, the company said.
“We are close to achieving our aspiration of maintaining FY22-margin neutrality for the combined entity, having delivered 26.2 percent NBM, compared to 26.4 percent in H1 FY22. The value of new business has grown by 16 percent on a pre-merger basis and is at ₹1,258 crore for H1," the firm said.
HDFC Life Insurance scrip is up by 0.36 per cent to ₹539 at BSE.