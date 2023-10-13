HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net profit grows 15% YoY to ₹378 crore
HDFC Life's individual APE rose 9% YoY to ₹4,478 crore in the first half of FY24, while total APE also increased 9% to ₹5,373 crore. New business premium grew 15% YoY during H1 to ₹12,970 crore.
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹378 crore for the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 15% from ₹329 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message