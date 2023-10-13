comScore
HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net profit grows 15% YoY to ₹378 crore

 Livemint

HDFC Life's individual APE rose 9% YoY to ₹4,478 crore in the first half of FY24, while total APE also increased 9% to ₹5,373 crore. New business premium grew 15% YoY during H1 to ₹12,970 crore.

HDFC Life Q2 Results: New Business Margins in H1FY24 was stable at 26.2%.
HDFC Life Q2 Results: New Business Margins in H1FY24 was stable at 26.2%.

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 378 crore for the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 15% from 329 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company’s net premium income in Q2FY24 increased 13% to 14,797 crore from 13,138 crore in the year-ago period.

The first-year premium registered a growth of 6% at 2,566 crore as compared to 2,423 crore, YoY.

Individual APE rose 9% YoY to 4,478 crore in the first half of FY24, while total APE also increased 9% to 5,373 crore.

New business premium grew 15% YoY during H1 to 12,970 crore.

The company said it recorded a healthy growth of 10% in individual WRP as against 8% for overall industry, for the half year ended September, 2023.

“Our H1FY24 market share was 15.7% and 10.3% in the private and overall sector respectively. We continued to grow faster than the overall industry and be ranked amongst the top 3 life insurers across individual and group businesses," Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance Company said in a release.

The total assets under management (AUM) at the end of September quarter was at 2.64 lakh crore, which is 18% higher than the same period of last year.

The Value of New Business (VoNB) in Q2FY24 rose 4% to 801 crore, while it increased 11% in H1FY24 to 1,411 crore.

New Business Margins in H1FY24 was stable at 26.2%.

“We saw an uptick of 10% in the number of individual policies sold, beating industry growth. This healthy volume growth is in line with our stated objective of broadening our customer base. We have insured more than 3 crore lives across our individual and group businesses, which represents a YoY growth of 16%," Padalkar said.

At 2:55 pm, HDFC Life shares were trading 0.81% higher at 629.70 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 02:56 PM IST
