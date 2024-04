HDFC Life reported its March quarter (Q4FY24) results on Thursday, April 18. The private sector insurer posted a net profit of ₹411 crore, a rise of 14.8% from ₹358 crore in the year-ago period.

The insurer's net premium income increased to ₹20,488 crore from ₹19,426 crore in the same quarter last year, a 5.4% increase.

In its exchange filing, the company said that it had surpassed its goal of double-digit growth for the whole year, with an 11% rise for FY24 on a normalised basis. On an unadjusted basis, the private insurer achieved individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) increase of 1%.

The company in its filing said that Deepak Parekh, a seasoned banker, had resigned as Chairman and Non-Executive Director. Additionally, the firm announced that Keki M. Mistry has been named Chairman of the Board.

Furthermore, the insurer stated that on April 24, 2024, VK Viswanathan and Prasad Chandran will no longer hold the position of independent directors upon the conclusion of their respective two consecutive terms of five years each. Also, Venkatraman Srinivasan has been appointed as an Independent Director by the firm.

(more to come)

