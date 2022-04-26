OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  HDFC Life Q4 results: PAT rises 12% to 357 cr; board approves dividend
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 357 crore for the quarter ended March, up 13% as compared to 317 crore reported in the last year period.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 1.70 for fiscal 2022.

“We clocked a growth of 16% in individual WRP in FY22 with a market share of 14.8% and 9.3% in the private and overall sector respectively. We continue to deliver consistent all-round performance and be ranked amongst the top three life insurers in the industry. Despite very trying times during the 2 year pandemic, our 2 year CAGR of 17% was almost 2 times industry growth of 9%," said HDFC Life MD and CEO Vibha Padalkar.

"Overall protection grew by 24% in terms of APE and 47% in terms of new business premium. This was largely led by a 55% growth in credit life new business premium, on the back of higher disbursements. On the retirement side, our annuity business recorded 24% growth vis-a-vis industry growth of 3%. Annuities now contribute over a fifth of our new business premiums, with us almost doubling our business in the last 3 years," Vibha said.

On Tuesday, HDFC Life shares were higher by 1.63% in noon deals at 548.80 apiece on NSE.

