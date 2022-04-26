HDFC Life Q4 results: PAT rises 12% to 357 cr; board approves dividend

HDFC Life Q4 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹357 cr; board approves dividend1 min read . 03:26 PM IST
- HDFC Life Q4 results: The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.70 for fiscal 2022.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹357 crore for the quarter ended March, up 13% as compared to ₹317 crore reported in the last year period.
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹357 crore for the quarter ended March, up 13% as compared to ₹317 crore reported in the last year period.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.70 for fiscal 2022.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.70 for fiscal 2022.
“We clocked a growth of 16% in individual WRP in FY22 with a market share of 14.8% and 9.3% in the private and overall sector respectively. We continue to deliver consistent all-round performance and be ranked amongst the top three life insurers in the industry. Despite very trying times during the 2 year pandemic, our 2 year CAGR of 17% was almost 2 times industry growth of 9%," said HDFC Life MD and CEO Vibha Padalkar.
"Overall protection grew by 24% in terms of APE and 47% in terms of new business premium. This was largely led by a 55% growth in credit life new business premium, on the back of higher disbursements. On the retirement side, our annuity business recorded 24% growth vis-a-vis industry growth of 3%. Annuities now contribute over a fifth of our new business premiums, with us almost doubling our business in the last 3 years," Vibha said.
On Tuesday, HDFC Life shares were higher by 1.63% in noon deals at ₹548.80 apiece on NSE.