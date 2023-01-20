Home / Companies / Company Results /  HDFC Life's Q3 standalone PAT rises 15% at 315 cr; net premium income up 19%
HDFC Life Insurance garnered a standalone net profit of 315.22 crore for the third quarter of FY23, rising by 15.19% from 273.65 crore a year ago same quarter. The insurer's net premium income in Q3FY23 rose to 14,379.38 crore as against 12,124.36 crore in Q3 of FY22. The HDFC-backed insurer has delivered consistent growth across key metrics.

HDFC Life posted strong growth in protection on the back of 52% growth in the credit product business. The company recorded a whopping 68% growth in annuity APE.

