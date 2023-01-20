Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  HDFC Life's Q3 standalone PAT rises 15% at 315 cr; net premium income up 19%

HDFC Life's Q3 standalone PAT rises 15% at 315 cr; net premium income up 19%

1 min read . 02:41 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
HDFC Life posted strong growth in protection on the back of 52% growth in the credit product business.

  • The insurer's net premium income in Q3FY23 rose to 14,379.38 crore as against 12,124.36 crore in Q3 of FY22. The HDFC-backed insurer has delivered consistent growth across key metrics.

HDFC Life Insurance garnered a standalone net profit of 315.22 crore for the third quarter of FY23, rising by 15.19% from 273.65 crore a year ago same quarter. The insurer's net premium income in Q3FY23 rose to 14,379.38 crore as against 12,124.36 crore in Q3 of FY22. The HDFC-backed insurer has delivered consistent growth across key metrics.

HDFC Life Insurance garnered a standalone net profit of 315.22 crore for the third quarter of FY23, rising by 15.19% from 273.65 crore a year ago same quarter. The insurer's net premium income in Q3FY23 rose to 14,379.38 crore as against 12,124.36 crore in Q3 of FY22. The HDFC-backed insurer has delivered consistent growth across key metrics.

HDFC Life posted strong growth in protection on the back of 52% growth in the credit product business. The company recorded a whopping 68% growth in annuity APE.

HDFC Life posted strong growth in protection on the back of 52% growth in the credit product business. The company recorded a whopping 68% growth in annuity APE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP