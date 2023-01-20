HDFC Life's Q3 standalone PAT rises 15% at 315 cr; net premium income up 19%

HDFC Life Insurance garnered a standalone net profit of ₹315.22 crore for the third quarter of FY23, rising by 15.19% from ₹273.65 crore a year ago same quarter. The insurer's net premium income in Q3FY23 rose to ₹14,379.38 crore as against ₹12,124.36 crore in Q3 of FY22. The HDFC-backed insurer has delivered consistent growth across key metrics.
HDFC Life Insurance garnered a standalone net profit of ₹315.22 crore for the third quarter of FY23, rising by 15.19% from ₹273.65 crore a year ago same quarter. The insurer's net premium income in Q3FY23 rose to ₹14,379.38 crore as against ₹12,124.36 crore in Q3 of FY22. The HDFC-backed insurer has delivered consistent growth across key metrics.
HDFC Life posted strong growth in protection on the back of 52% growth in the credit product business. The company recorded a whopping 68% growth in annuity APE.
HDFC Life posted strong growth in protection on the back of 52% growth in the credit product business. The company recorded a whopping 68% growth in annuity APE.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.