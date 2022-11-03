HDFC Ltd posts 17.8% growth in Q2 net profit

HDFC Ltd posts 17.8% growth in Q2 net profit2 min read . 07:21 PM IST
- Its total revenue from operations stood at ₹15,027 crore, up 23% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. HDFC said
MUMBAI :Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,454 crore for the three months through September, up 17.8% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income.
MUMBAI :Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,454 crore for the three months through September, up 17.8% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income.
Its total revenue from operations stood at ₹15,027 crore, up 23% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. HDFC said in a statement that the monetary policy and interest rate actions have had a short-term impact on the net interest income (NII) and to a lesser extent on the net interest margin (NIM). The NII for the quarter ended 30 September stood at ₹4,639 crore compared to ₹4,110 crore in the previous year, showing a growth of 13%. Its reported NIM for the first half of the financial year stood at 3.4%.
Its total revenue from operations stood at ₹15,027 crore, up 23% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. HDFC said in a statement that the monetary policy and interest rate actions have had a short-term impact on the net interest income (NII) and to a lesser extent on the net interest margin (NIM). The NII for the quarter ended 30 September stood at ₹4,639 crore compared to ₹4,110 crore in the previous year, showing a growth of 13%. Its reported NIM for the first half of the financial year stood at 3.4%.
During the half-year ended 30 September, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 35% and 36% respectively compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The lender said that the demand for home loans continues to remain strong and growth in home loans was seen in both, the mid-income segment as well as high end properties.
In the first six months of the fiscal, 92% of new loan applications were received through digital channels, HDFC said. In the same period, the average size of individual loans stood at ₹35.7 lakh compared to ₹33.1 lakh in FY22. At the end of the September quarter, HDFC’s assets under management stood at ₹6.9 trillion as against ₹5.97 trillion in the previous year. Individual loans accounted for 81% of the total AUM.
On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 20% and growth in the total loan book on an AUM basis was 16%. During the September quarter, HDFC assigned loans worth ₹9,145 crore to HDFC Bank. Loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹34,513 crore, it said. As on 30 September, the outstanding amount in respect of individual loans sold was ₹93,566 crore.
HDFC said that its gross individual non-performing loans stood at 0.91% of the individual portfolio, while the gross non-performing non-individual loans stood at 3.99% of the non-individual portfolio. The gross bad loans as on 30 September stood at ₹9,355 crore or 1.59% of the portfolio.