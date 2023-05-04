HDFC Q4 net rises 20%; revenue hits 16,679 cr

MUMBAI :Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday posted a 20% year-on-year growth in standalone net profit in the March quarter to ₹4,425 crore, on the back of higher income. The company’s total operating revenue surged 36% from a year ago to ₹16,679 crore.
MUMBAI :Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday posted a 20% year-on-year growth in standalone net profit in the March quarter to ₹4,425 crore, on the back of higher income. The company’s total operating revenue surged 36% from a year ago to ₹16,679 crore.
On Thursday, the lender said monetary policy and interest rate actions throughout the year impacted its net interest income. It said while lending rates increased, a transmission lag occurred between the rise in borrowing costs and asset repricing.
On Thursday, the lender said monetary policy and interest rate actions throughout the year impacted its net interest income. It said while lending rates increased, a transmission lag occurred between the rise in borrowing costs and asset repricing.
The NII for the quarter ended 31 March stood at ₹5,321 crore compared to ₹4,601 crore in the year ago, up 16%. Its reported NIM for the financial year was at 3.6%.
In FY23, individual loan approvals and disbursements grew 16% from the previous fiscal year. In March, HDFC had recorded its highest-ever monthly disbursement to retail borrowers. It said the demand for home loans remained strong and growth was predominantly seen in the mid-income segment and for high-end properties.
“The economic momentum was strong right through the year. This is reflected in a significant pickup in individual loan disbursements and 17% growth in the individual loanbook on an asset under management (AUM) basis," said Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and chief executive, HDFC.
In FY23, 94% of new loan applications were received on digital channels, and the average size of individual loans stood at ₹36.2 lakh compared to ₹33.1 lakh in FY22, HDFC said.
At the end of FY23, it had assets of ₹7.2 trillion under management, against ₹6.5 trillion in the previous fiscal year. Individual loans accounted for 83% of the total AUM. Retail loans grew 17% (AUM) and the total loan book 11%.
According to HDFC, on maturity, certain non-individual exposures were run down to ensure compliance with the banking norms in lieu of the impending merger with HDFC Bank.
In Q4, it had assigned loans worth ₹9,340 crore to HDFC Bank. Loans sold in the preceding year were at ₹36,910 crore, it said. As on 31 March, outstanding individual loans sold were at ₹1.02 trillion.
HDFC said its gross individual non-performing loans were at 0.75% of the individual portfolio, while gross non-performing, non-individual loans were at 2.9% of the non-individual portfolio.
Gross bad loans as on 31 March stood at ₹7,246 crore or 1.18% of its portfolio.
“Asset quality has continued to improve. Stage 2 and Stage 3 loan assets have reduced from a peak of 9.2% in June 2021 to 6.7% in March 2022, and to 5% in March 2023," said Mistry.