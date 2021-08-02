Housing Development Finance Corporation ( HDFC ) Limited on Monday reported a standalone net profit fall of 1.6% at ₹3,000.6 crore as compared to ₹3,051.5 crore in the same quarter last year. The net interest income (NII) witnessed a growth of 22% year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.7% during the first quarter of the current fiscal. Its Capital Adequacy came at 22% whereas Tier 1 Capital at 21.3%

The company said it witnessed a sharp pick up in disbursements in the month of July 21, which was the highest ever in a non-quarter month. As at June 30, 2021, the assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹5,74,136 crore as against ₹5,31,186 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprise 78% of the AUM.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, individual loan disbursements grew 181% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It said that growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment and high end properties. There was a preference for ready to move in properties compared to under construction properties.

The company said that the demand for home loans continues to remain strong and disbursements have picked up with the unlocking of respective locations. While disbursements during April and May of the current financial year were somewhat impacted, business has reverted to normalised trends in the months of June and July.

''The quarter ended June 30, 2021 witnessed the eruption of a second wave of COVID-19 in India. There was a sharp increase in infections and morbidities during the second wave compared to the first wave of the pandemic. A significant part of the quarter ended June 30, 2021 entailed localised lockdowns and restrictions,'' the company said in the exchange filing.

Shares of HDFC were up over 1% at ₹2,476 per share on the BSE in Monday's early deals.

