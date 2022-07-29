This marks an improvement compared to December 31, 2021 (the first time of reporting under the new norms), where the gross individual NPLs stood at 1.44% and the gross non-individual NPLs stood at 5.04% of the non-individual portfolio. Total NPLs as at June 30, 2022 has reduced to stand at 1.78% as against 2.32% as at December 31, 2021.