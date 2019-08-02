NEW DELHI: The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit to 3,203.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of 2,190 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19.

Total income (Standalone) increased to 12,996.11 crore in the first quarter, as against 9,951.98 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of HDFC traded at 2,125.20 on the BSE, up 1.80 per cent from previous close.

